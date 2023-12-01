Anfield Energy, Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 4th

Loading... Loading... Loading...

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy, Inc. OTCTSXV, with assets based in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona, focused on uranium and vanadium development today announced that Corey Dias, Co-Founder and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4th.

DATE: December 4th

TIME: 11am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4th and 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Announced acquisition of Marquez-Juan Tafoya project in New Mexico

Announced Preliminary Economic Assessment for its hub-and-spoke uranium and vanadium production strategy

Announced drill program application for Slick Rock uranium and vanadium project

About Anfield Energy, Inc.

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development and near-term production company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. A key asset in Anfield's portfolio is the Shootaring Canyon Mill in Garfield County, Utah. The Shootaring Canyon Mill is strategically located within one of the historically most prolific uranium production areas in the United States, and is one of only three licensed, permitted and constructed conventional uranium mills in the United States.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Anfield Energy, Inc.

Clive Mostert

Corporate Communications

780-920-5044

contact@anfieldenergy.com

www.anfieldenergy.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com