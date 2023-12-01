SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (NYSE: SPR) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: POTENTIAL COMPENSATION CLAIMS: Rosca Scarlato Investor Lawyers Investigating

Loading... Loading... Loading...

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor lawyers at the Rosca Scarlato law firm are investigating allegations of securities violations, corporate misconduct, and misrepresentations involving Spirit AeroSystems ("Spirit") and/or its directors and officers. The Rosca Scarlato attorneys are preparing to take action and seek compensation and/or other redress on behalf of any injured SPR shareholders.



Spirit investors who invested in or before April 2020, are concerned about the SPR stock price performance, and would like to discuss potential claims for compensation and/or other redress may contact Alan Rosca at arosca@rscounsel.law, 888-998-0530, or through the Spirit AeroSystems Class Action Investigation page.

In May 2023, Spirit, and certain of its current and former directors and officers were sued for materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failure to disclose material adverse facts. Allegedly, Spirit failed to disclose that the company's inadequate production quality controls led to the incorrect installation of fittings meant to connect the aft fuselage to the vertical tail in certain Boeing 737 Max planes sent to Boeing, its largest customer. Consequently, Spirit allegedly had to devise an inspection and repair process for the affected fuselages, with negative impact on Spirit's financial results, according to the class action complaint.

Spirit Shareholders May Be Able to Pursue Claims for Compensation

Investor rights attorneys Alan Rosca and Paul Scarlato at Rosca Scarlato are evaluating potential claims on behalf of SPR shareholders. They have decades of combined experience representing victims of corporate or financial misconduct.

If you are a Spirit investor who invested in or before April 2020, continue to hold your SPR shares, and would like to learn more about potential options for compensation and/or other redress, you may contact attorneys Rosca and Scarlato for a free evaluation of your potential claims.

The Rosca Scarlato attorneys take cases like this on a contingency fee basis, advance all case expenses, and only get paid for their fees and expenses if and when they are successful, following review by the Court of any fee application.

Visit https://investorlawyers.org for important disclosures about the firm and the attorneys. You can also contact them at:

Rosca Scarlato LLC – 216-946-7070 / 888-998-0530

Alan Rosca – arosca@rscounsel.law

Paul Scarlato – pscarlato@rscounsel.law

Kathryn Weidner – kweidner@rscounsel.law

* This release may be deemed to include Attorney Advertising. There has been no finding of liability as to the allegations herein.