Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

1 December 2023 at 8:00 EET

Nokia Corporation Financial Calendar for 2024



Espoo, Finland – In this stock exchange release, Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2024, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2024:

report for Q4 2023 and full year 2023: 25 January 2024

report for Q1 2024: 18 April 2024

report for Q2 2024 and half-year 2024: 18 July 2024

report for Q3 2024 and January–September 2024: 17 October 2024

Publication of "Nokia in 2023"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2023" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during the week starting on 26 February 2024.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2024 is planned to be held on 3 April 2024.

