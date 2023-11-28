Black Men Vote's Giving Tuesday Fundraiser: a Mission to Empower and Inform

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Non-profit Black Men Vote's Goal is to help Black communities thrive and inform all Black men about the importance of voting.

Washington, DC November 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Black Men Vote (BMV), a non-profit organization registered with the Federal Election Commission, is excited to announce its Giving Tuesday fundraiser, aimed at raising crucial funds to further its mission of empowering and informing Black men about the importance of voting.



With a goal to help communities thrive, Black Men Vote actively works towards registering and engaging Black men nationwide at all levels of government - federal, state and local. Recognizing the important role that Black voters play in shaping the political landscape, BMV is dedicated to enhancing the political participation of Black men and ensuring their voices are heard.



To support its vital mission of registering one million Black men, Black Men Vote invites you to be part of its journey by making a financial contribution. Donations can be made securely on the organization's donation page: https://blackmenvote.org/donate/.



By contributing, you directly enable BMV to educate, mobilize and register Black men, fostering active participation in the democratic process. Funds raised will be used to deploy on-the-ground efforts in crucial states, as well as enhance social and digital media engagement to reach a broader audience.



In 2020, Black voters constituted 12.5% of the U.S. electorate, with a record 30 million eligible Black Americans. Despite this, Black Men Vote recognizes that work remains to be done, as Black men still lag behind Black women in voting. The organization believes that everyone deserves the right and opportunity to participate in the political process.



The organization’s mission is clear, to inform all Black men, particularly those aged 18-35, about the importance of voting at every level of government. Your support is vital in our journey to empower Black men in the democratic process, shaping policy agendas that impact their lives, families, and communities of color. It takes less than two minutes to register to vote at this link, Register to vote.



All donations to Black Men Vote are tax-deductible. For more information about Black Men Vote and to contribute to their Giving Tuesday fundraiser, please visit https://blackmenvote.org.



To showcase the impact of their work, Black Men Vote encourages supporters to explore a recent article in the Philadelphia Tribune highlighting their efforts.



About Black Men Vote:



Black Men Vote (BMV) is a non-profit organization based in Washington DC, registered with the Federal Election Commission. Dedicated to informing and empowering Black men, particularly those aged 18-35, BMV actively works towards increasing their engagement in the democratic process at local, state, and federal levels.

