mLogica Supports AWS Mainframe Modernization Service to Provide Technology for Assembler and Easytrieve Modernization

Announced during AWS Re:Invent 2023, the availability of mLogica Assembler and Easytrieve modernization technology with AWS Mainframe Modernization service provides organizations with mainframe environments a path to accelerate to the benefits of AWS.

Las Vegas, NV November 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- mLogica, one of the global leaders in mainframe modernization products and services, today announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer and integrate its Assembler and Easytrieve Modernization Software with AWS Mainframe Modernization service.



mLogica’s LIBER*DAHLIA provides a comprehensive automated inventory of all Assembler programs and business-critical interdependencies, while LIBER*TULIP’s proven automated code conversion technology eliminates human error and costly manual translation hours. This ensures the organizations’ modernization journey to AWS Mainframe Modernization runtimes is fast, seamless, and cost-efficient.



LIBER*TULIP is a core module of mLogica’s LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite that minimizes the risks for businesses against failed projects. LIBER*M’s automated custom technology modules provide precision-migration of mission critical languages including Assembler and Easytrieve to more modern languages and environments, mitigating risk while saving time and money.



Organizations that have already begun taking advantage of these capabilities include Compass UOL:



“To complete a large replatforming of mission critical mainframe applications for one of our key customers and an important Bank in Brazil, our team was looking to find a credible solution to move their sizable and complex Assembler modules,” said Alexis Rockenbach, CEO Compass UOL. “Thankfully we found and engaged mLogica and their automated software, LIBER*M for refactoring highly complex Assembler applications. mLogica’s LIBER*M has proven to be a powerful tool that can effectively and quickly translate the Assembler modules with quick and accurate results. The initial POC, for example, was turned around in 6 working days, demonstrating the power of the mLogica tools and the expertise the team has."



“Most customers acknowledge that they must modernize their mainframe environments,” said, Amit Okhandiar, mLogica CEO. “While COBOL, CICS, VSAM and Db2 databases are integral, and the most common parts of mainframe systems, it is imperative to address the entire mainframe environment which includes more complex assets such as such as Assembler and Easytrieve. Many of these projects have such languages, including Assembler and Easytrieve, in common. Now, with the availability of mLogica Assembler and Easytrieve modernization technologies with AWS Mainframe Modernization service, customers, system integrators and other modernization companies can complete their projects successfully and accelerate to the cloud with AWS."



Learn more about mLogica’s relationship with AWS, or visit mLogica at AWS re:Invent 2023 to speak with its mainframe modernization team.



About mLogica

mLogica is enterprise modernization technology company. For over twenty years we’ve empowered customers to compete on a global level, delivering successful legacy and mainframe modernizations in more than 600 large scale engagements, including Fortune 1000 companies. In our work with clients, we see first-hand that the ever-changing demands of business today mandate that you modernize or perish. Outdated technology isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s a threat to your bottom line. Organizations need to be scalable, hyper-adaptive and able to pivot instantly to serve evolving customer demands and adapt to new technology and security requirements. We streamline the migration of mission-critical, enterprise applications, databases, infrastructure, and data using leading-edge technology that saves customers time and money while providing premium modernizations.



Visit us at https://www.mlogica.com/ for more information.

