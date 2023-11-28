Oregon Signs MOU with Jump Aero to Bring Life-Saving Service to the State, Indicates Need for up to 126 JA1 Pulse eVTOL Aircraft

Loading... Loading... Loading...

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero, a California-based aircraft manufacturer building the world's fastest sustainable personal aircraft, and the Oregon Department of Aviation have begun outlining how to bring the life-saving potential of Jump Aero's JA1 Pulse Aircraft to the rural population of Oregon. The signed MOU adds Oregon to the growing list of jurisdictions – state and tribal governments – that are partnering with Jump Aero to determine how best to improve their emergency response capabilities with the JA1 Pulse.

The agreement notes that up to 126 JA1 Pulse aircraft will likely be needed to "ensure that a trained professional is on the scene as quickly as possible." Additionally, the MOU states that due to "large distances and challenging terrain" the current response time in more remote areas can be longer than the eight minutes that is desired as a standard of care, however, the JA1 Pulse Aircraft "can make a dramatic impact by helping save lives of Oregon residents and tourists."

The signed MOU is a significant step for Jump Aero towards realizing its mission of providing rapid medical first response coverage for as many individuals and regions as possible and is an indication of a commitment from the State of Oregon to continue to improves its level of emergency service for all of its residents. Kenji Sugahara, the Director of the Oregon Department of Aviation said: "We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Jump Aero as we explore providing rapid first response to our rural communities with the JA1 Pulse. We are excited to be bringing cutting edge solutions to Oregon residents which will positively impact their health and lives in such a dramatic way."

Jump Aero President and CEO Carl Dietrich added that "We are grateful to the Oregon Department of Aviation for their willingness to consider the JA1 Pulse in support of their commitment to reducing emergency response times and increasing survival rates in Oregon's rural communities. We are confident that the JA1 Pulse will be a critical life-saving tool in Oregon and look forward to working with first responders there and in the growing list of partner regions. This MOU and the work it represents is directly in line with Jump Aero's mission and we are excited to begin."

About Jump Aero

Jump Aero Incorporated is an advanced air mobility company with a mission to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to help save lives by reducing emergency response times in rural areas. Jump Aero is headquartered in Petaluma, California with satellite offices in Santa Paula, California and Chelsea, Massachusetts. More detail about Jump Aero and the JA1 Pulse aircraft is available at: www.jumpaero.com

About the Oregon Department of Aviation (ODAV)

The Oregon Department of Aviation is an agency of the government of the U.S. state of Oregon chiefly responsible for matters relating to the continuing development of aviation as part of the state's transportation system, and the safety of its airways.

