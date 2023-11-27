DogFight Boss and Precision Flight Controls Introduce New Product Line PRECISION X and Exclusive License & Sales Agreement for North America

Loading... Loading... Loading...

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Flight Controls (PFC) has announced an exclusive licensing and sales agreement with DogFight Boss (DFB) for their newly launched product line, PRECISION X, an advanced series of aircraft cockpit replicas. PFC's division dedicated to military and defense applications, PFC Defense, will manage the exclusive sales and distribution of PRECISION X in North America.

PRECISION X, combining replica real-world hardware with virtual environments, is designed to significantly enhance aircrew training by providing a highly realistic simulation experience. This exclusive agreement positions PFC as a key player in the Defense Modeling, Simulation, and Training industry, offering a groundbreaking solution to the sector.

Mike Altman, CEO of Precision Flight Controls, discusses the new partnership: "This exclusive license and sales agreement for the PRECISION X line with DFB is a pivotal development for us. PFC Defense is set to lead the way introducing these sophisticated training replicas to the North American".

Wade Koch, CGO at PFC Defense, emphasizes the division's role in this initiative: "We are excited to introduce PRECISION X to our Defense customers. This agreement reflects PFC Defense's commitment to advancing military aviation training technology that will have a substantial impact in the defense sector."

Lukas Homola, CEO of DogFight Boss, comments on the collaboration: "Entrusting PFC with the exclusive license and sales of the PRECISION X product line underscores our confidence in their capabilities. We are excited to see PFC Defense introduce and support these advanced cockpit replicas in North America."

PFC Defense will handle the sales and distribution of PRECISION X across North America, assembling and integrating the simulators at PFC's facility in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Precision Flight Controls:

Established in 1990 in Sacramento, California, by USAF Veteran pilot Mike Altman, Precision Flight Controls, Inc. is recognized as a global leader in providing flight training organizations with affordable, high-fidelity flight simulators and components. PFC Defense extends the company's reach into military and defense training, specializing in advanced simulation systems and solutions.

About DogFight Boss:

DFB is an innovative company based in Europe, Czech Republic that develops next-gen aviation simulators for mixed reality. Their specialized simulators are designed to provide a unique and immersive experience for aviation enthusiasts and professionals alike.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact: PFC Defense at sales@pfcdefense.com

SOURCE Precision Flight Controls