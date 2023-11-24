Ice Spice Has Her Own Chia Pet

Loading... Loading... Loading...

HILLSIDE, N.J., Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a memorable Holiday season as Chia Pet® proudly announces a partnership with the one-and-only princess of rap, Ice Spice!

With a storied legacy spanning four incredible decades, Chia Pets have maintained their popularity since their debut in the early '80s. Known for their quirky, do-it-yourself terra cotta planters and the iconic "Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia!" jingle that has become a generational reference, Chia Pets are cultural icons. This unique collaboration between Chia Pet and Ice Spice aims to bridge together nostalgia and mainstream uniting two brands that resonate strongly across diverse age groups. Living Product is the creative engine behind the collaboration. The Chicago lifestyle brand and creative incubation studio uses a playful and disruptive approach to rethinking traditional items. With the Ice Spice Chia Pet, Living Product aims to further extend this realm of thought and creativity.

Ice Spice shared her excitement about the partnership, stating: "Like my lyrics say, 'I'm breakin' records and I'm breakin' news.' I'm not sure who stole whose look, but I'm into it and am very excited about this fun partnership. Chia Pet is an iconic brand with a dope jingle – so we have that in common."

Joel Weinshanker, CEO of Ad Populum, owner of the Chia Pet brand says: "Collaborating with Ice Spice and Living Product was a seamless choice. Ice Spice's distinctive hair style and magnetic charisma, combined with the cool vibe of Living Product, resonate perfectly with younger generations. This echoes the joyous spirit that we hold dear among our cherished Chia fans."

The launch will receive robust support through an extensive media campaign, featuring high-profile influencer seeding and a commercial airing across various platforms, including YouTube, DirectTV, Hulu, TikTok, Snapchat, and more.

"We're super excited for the discourse the Ice Spice Chia Pet will create," says Jake "JB" Brode, founder of Living Product. "As a brand our goal is to break cycles and create new stories through things that already exist. Being able to channel this vision through an artist as dominant as Ice and a brand with as much heritage as Chia Pet has been such a blessing."

This exciting partnership is poised to make waves across both the online and traditional retail landscapes, with products available on Amazon.com , www.chia.com, icespicemusic.com as well as at select brick-and-mortar locations such as Urban Outfitters, Target, and Spencer's.

This new ICE SPICE Chia Pet will join the wide collection of Chia Pets including Star Wars, Willie Nelson, Bob Ross, Chucky, Elvira and many other iconic brands.

You can find Chia Pets® nationwide, whether you prefer the convenience of online shopping with Amazon and Chia.com or want to explore our in-store offerings at your local Walmart, Menards, Meijer, Target, Fred Meyer, and thousands of specialty stores.

Get ready for a Holiday season filled with excitement, uniqueness, and creativity, courtesy of Ice Spice and Chia Pet®!

About Chia Pet®

Chia Pet® is an American icon featuring terra cotta figures styled after animals and pop culture characters. The brand's commercials and "Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia" jingle gained massive popularity in the 1980s and cemented it as a cornerstone of American consumer lore. Today, Chia Pet® continues to produce new and cutting-edge planters that are easy to do and fun to grow!

About Living Product

Living Product, a Chicago-based brand, is known for its innovative approach to redefining the consumption of everyday products. From crafting hyper-realistic ear attachments for Apple's AirPods Max to revolutionizing hand-washing with their playful "BUBBLE BUTT" soap, Living Product consistently challenges conventional product norms. With a commitment to breathing new life and perspective into household goods, Living Product is at the forefront of creative and functional innovation, making waves in the world of modern consumer experiences. Instagram; @living____product. www.livingproduct.world

About Ice Spice

Born and raised in the Bronx, 23-year old Ice Spice (born Isis Gaston) quickly exploded on the rap scene and established herself as the hottest new voice in hip-hop with the release of her viral hit single "Munch (Feelin' U)" in 2022. Since then, Ice Spice has consistently delivered one hit track after another. Her debut EP "Like..?" (10K Projects/Capitol) was packed with viral hits that earned universal acclaim and garnered nearly 2.5 Billion combined global streams. One of hip-hop's fastest rising stars, her recent collaborations include Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, PinkPanthress, and Rema. In just under a year, Ice Spice has numerous accolades under her belt: Billboard's Rookie of the Year, Best New Artist at the 2023 Video Music Awards, Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, and many more. Dubbed "the people's princess," her meteoric rise is just the beginning.

