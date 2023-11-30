Mattr Finalizes Pipe Coating Business Sale

Loading... Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech ("Mattr" or the "Company") MATR announced today that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its pipe coating business ("Pipeline Performance Group" or "PPG") to Tenaris S.A. ("Tenaris") (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN). The Company has received total proceeds of US$182.6 million, including estimated working capital and US$16.9 million in cash, for effective proceeds of US$165.7 million (or approximately CDN$225 million).



"With this important transaction closed, the Company's portfolio transformation and strategic review process is now substantially complete. Mattr's forward focus is now firmly centered upon accelerating high-value growth within our Composite and Connection Technologies' segments, through both our existing capital program and via an even greater capacity to pursue accretive, strategic acquisitions," said Mike Reeves, President and CEO of Mattr. "I'd like to thank the employees of the Pipeline Performance Group business for their many contributions to this organization over the last several decades and wish them the best in their transition."

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com

Website: www.mattr.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "may", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "predict", "estimate" or similar terminology are used to identify forward-looking information. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking information in respect of, among other things, Mattr's ability to accelerate high-value growth within its Composite and Connection Technologies' segments, and find, close and realize the benefits of, accretive, strategic acquisitions. This forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates and analysis made in the light of the Company's experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that are believed by the Company to be reasonable and relevant in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those predicted, expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Source: Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech