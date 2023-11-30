Aptose Appoints Fletcher Payne Chief Business Officer, Expanding his Executive Role

Loading... Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") APTOAPS, a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral targeted agents to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Fletcher Payne to Chief Business Officer, in addition to his role as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.



With a healthcare tenure of more than 25 years, Mr. Payne has held several CFO and senior management positions at biotech companies in addition to finance and accounting roles, and has overseen legal, corporate development and licensing functions. During his career, he has executed a wide array of business transactions totaling more than $3.7 billion, with healthcare focus in clinical testing, oncology, neurological, and orphan diseases indications.

"Fletcher's financial and business oversight has proven to be instrumental as we continue to evolve our business and operations strategies," said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings the strategic leadership necessary at a time of significant opportunity for Aptose."

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor being studied as monotherapy and in combination therapy in the APTIVATE international Phase 1/2 expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib (CG-806), an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

