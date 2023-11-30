Murphy Brings Great Lakes Private Wealth to Sarasota

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Sarasota, Florida, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Private Wealth, an independent advisory firm, is proud to announce its expansion into Sarasota, Florida. Leading the endeavor is Daniel P. Murphy, Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of the Michigan-based firm. In celebration of its entry into the Suncoast community, Murphy and his team recently hosted events in Sarasota about issues affecting the world and financial markets, featuring Retired General and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Recognizing that many of his clients were retiring to Florida and needed personalized independent investment advice from a seasoned advisor, Murphy expanded to Sarasota, enabling him to service clients there as well.

"My main objective is to help my clients and their families protect their wealth and optimize their financial health so they can have peace of mind to focus on what matters most," said Murphy. "There is no better way to provide personalized support than meeting people where they are."

Murphy and his team kicked off the arrival of Great Lakes Private Wealth to Sarasota with "fireside chats" featuring retired leaders from the U.S. military and financial sector. Joining Gen. Mattis was Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Robert Ruark and The Mad Hedge Fund Trader John Thomas.

Gen. Mattis commanded combat tours at the platoon, battalion, regiment, brigade, division, force, and theater levels among many integral roles held within the U.S. military. After retiring in 2013, he served as the 26th Secretary of Defense from January 2017 through December 2018. Lt. Gen. Ruark served in the Marine Corps for 36 years, retiring in June 2017. Of his many assignments, his last was as Military Director to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, overseeing a global staff of 32,000 civilians, military members, and contractors. Thomas is a 55-year veteran of the financial markets and author of The Diary of a Mad Hedge Fund Trader. He publishes 23 newsletters a week and provides market wisdom through his Mad Hedge Trade Alert Service.

"It was a privilege to gather our esteemed guests," said Murphy. "I thank them for sharing their unique insights into the intersection of global events and the markets and helping us chart a course for the future."

Murphy started in the financial services industry in 1982. In 1991, after having much success in helping clients manage their own portfolios, he started managing client portfolios on a completely discretionary basis. Murphy is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Murphy has guided his clients through many difficult market cycles. During the 2008 financial crisis, his portfolio outperformed most of the investment benchmarks. Murphy's ability to reduce risk and still achieve returns for his clients that has enabled his investment performance to stand out.

In 2011 Murphy was named Managing Director of Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors Private Client Group. From 2011 until April 2023, he managed discretionary portfolios at Wells Fargo Advisors. In April, Murphy founded Great Lakes Private Wealth, an independent management firm, so that he could serve his clients with best-in-class resources and support.

Murphy and his wife Clare have a foundation that supports many charities in Michigan and Florida, both financially and through personal involvement. Children and young adults are a primary focus.

About Great Lakes Private Wealth

Great Lakes Private Wealth is an independent advisory firm – fiduciaries who are fully aligned to deliver objective advice, protect each client's best interests, and take care of every client and their family for today and tomorrow. The firm is committed to protecting wealth, optimizing financial health and creating generational legacies that provide peace of mind and allow clients to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit greatlakesprivatewealth.com.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment advisory and financial planning services offered through Summit Financial, LLC, a SEC Registered Investment Adviser, doing business as Great Lakes Private Wealth, neither of which are affiliated with The Mad Hedge Fund Trader. 6040233.1

