Two Senior Healthcare Industry Professionals Join FTI Consulting's Healthcare Business Transformation Practice

Loading... Loading... Loading...

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the appointments of Leisa Maddoux as a Senior Managing Director and Laura Marston as a Managing Director in the Healthcare Business Transformation practice within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.



"Leisa and Laura have strong reputations of helping healthcare clients through transformative changes," said Brian Flynn, Co-Leader of the Healthcare Business Transformation practice. "Health systems today are facing pressures from many angles, whether it's financial, regulatory or operational. I look forward to seeing the innovative solutions that Leisa and Laura will provide for our clients, allowing them to manage costs and systems without losing sight of quality patient care."

Ms. Maddoux, who is based in Denver, joins FTI Consulting with more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She has worked with academic health systems, large multi-hospital systems, boards of directors and physicians to set and achieve aggressive goals based on financial performance, clinical quality and operational efficiency. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Maddoux was the Global and U.S. Health Transformation practice leader at Ernst & Young, LLP.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Maddoux will focus on helping clients with hospital-wide operations, strategic planning for integrated delivery systems, supply chain management, financial management and operations, physician relations, growth strategies and technology system implementation.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Maddoux said, "There is a lot of uncertainty with health systems right now. We're seeing revenue streams down, while costs are up. Recruiting and retaining talent is challenging, while the demand for quality care is only increasing. FTI Consulting is well positioned to help our healthcare clients navigate today's uncertainty through holistic solutions that protect both the business and the patient."



Ms. Marston, who is based in Charlotte, has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare consulting and operations leadership. She has worked in a wide variety of healthcare settings to deliver significant, lasting financial and operational improvements. In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Marston will focus on helping clients with revenue cycle and operations improvement, patient access, contact center performance, automation strategy and cash acceleration.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com