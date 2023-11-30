Particle Size Analysis Market worth $596 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Chicago, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particle Size Analysis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $446 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $596 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is attributed to the Escalating investments in research and development within the pharmaceutical sector, driving market expansion.

Particle Size Analysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $446 million Estimated Value by 2028 $596 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Dispersion, Type, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing number of conferences and events Key Market Driver The growth in research endeavors within the field of nanotechnology

Based on the technology, the particle size analysis market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, sieve analysis, and other technologies. The nanoparticle tracking analysis (NTA) technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. The advanced capabilities provided by NTA find primary application in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The growing research and development efforts within the biopharmaceutical industry underscores the expanding utility of this technology.

Based on dispersion type, the particle size analysis market is segmented into wet dispersion, dry dispersion, and spray dispersion. Wet dispersion segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. The substantial growth rate in this market segment is primarily driven by the expanding range of applications for nanoparticles, predominantly assessed through liquid dispersion methods.

Based on type, the particle size analysis market is segmented into the particle size analysis market is further segmented further into bench-top analyzers and portable analyzers. Bench- top analyzer is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. High levels of efficacy and adaptability are evident in a variety of applications, including point-of-care diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, environmental analysis, food safety, material science, biotechnology, cannabis testing, and the characterization of nanomaterials are expected to be key drivers of market growth.

Based on end users, the particle size analysis market is segmented into healthcare industry, cosmetic industry, chemical and petroleum industry, mining, minerals, and cement industry, food and beverage industry, other industries (include industries related to inks, toners, paints, coatings, and environmental analysis, among others. The healthcare industry is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. The growing utilization of nanotechnology in the realm of medical science, the surging expansion of pharmaceuticals within the healthcare sector, and the rising prevalence of analytical laboratories all mark notable developments are expected to be key drivers of market growth.

Based on region, the particle size analysis industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America particle size analysis market is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period 2023 to 2028. The growing government backing for nanotechnology research and the escalating proliferation of stringent regulatory standards regarding product quality within the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors are major factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Particle Size Analysis market major players covered in the report, such as:

Spectris (UK),

HORIBA (Japan),

Danaher (US),

Anton Paar GmbH (Austria),

Bettersize Instruments Ltd. (China),

Brookhaven Instruments (US),

Fritsch GmbH (Germany),

LS Instruments (Switzerland),

Metller Toledo (US),

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US),

Microtrac Retsch GmbH (Germany),

Sympatec GmbH (Germany),

TSI (US),

and Among Others

This report has segmented the particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion, type, end-user, and region.

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

Laser Diffraction

Dynamic Light scattering

Imaging Dynamic Imaging Static Imaging

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

Coulter Principle

Sieve Analysis

Other Technologies

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Dispersion

Wet Dispersion

Dry Dispersion

Spray Dispersion

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Type

Bench-Top Analyzers

Portable Analyzers

Particle Size Analysis Market, by End User

Healthcare Industry Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Public & Private Institutions Academic Institutions

Cosmetic Industry

Chemicals & Petroleum Industry

Mining, Minerals and Cement Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Other Industries

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Anton Paar GmbH introduced Litesizer DIA 500, the latest addition to the Particle Analysis & Surface Charge (PC) product line. This innovative instrument brings dynamic image analysis to your fingertips, allowing for precise measurement of particle size and shape within the range of 0.8 µm to 8,000 µm. With 1 µm equaling 0.001 millimeter.

In May 2023, The Verder Group has acquired France's Formulaction S.A. and will integrate it into Microtrac MRB, a prominent manufacturer of Particle Characterization Systems within the group's Scientific Division.

In March 2022, Aerolase is expanding its services beyond aesthetic treatments to help dermatologists with different focuses. They will now offer treatments for conditions like vitiligo, leukoderma, and atopic dermatitis. They're also working on getting FDA clearance for treating alopecia areata in 2023, using technology that has already been proven effective in Europe and other places. These additions will complement their existing treatments for acne, psoriasis, and rosacea.

Key Stakeholders:

Senior Management

Academic institutions

Cosmetic manufacturers

Chemicals and petroleum manufacturers

Mining, minerals, and cement manufacturers

Food and beverage manufacturers

Pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies

Research laboratories

Clinical research organizations (CROS)

Contract testing laboratories

Academic universities and medical research center

R&D Department

Finance/Procurement Department

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion, type, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the particle size analysis market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends)

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the particle size analysis market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the particle size analysis market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the RoAPAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, RoLA), and Middle East and Africa.

To profile the key players in the particle size analysis market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the particle size analysis market, such as product launches, agreements, expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

