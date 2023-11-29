INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Inspired Entertainment, Inc. on Behalf of Inspired Entertainment Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired Entertainment" or the "Company") INSE on behalf of Inspired Entertainment stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Inspired Entertainment has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 8, 2023, Inspired Entertainment, a gaming technology company, disclosed that the company did not comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles pertaining to the capitalization of its software. Along with this, the company announced that it requires additional time to complete its financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and to restate certain of its previously issued financial statements.

On November 2, 2023, the Audit Committee determined previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the financial period starting on January 1, 2021, contained said errors and these financial statements should not be relied upon.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inspired Entertainment shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com