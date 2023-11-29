UpperEdge Wraps Up Insightful 6-Part Series on Strategic Transformational Sourcing

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Boston, MA, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpperEdge, an independent, third-party advisor that empowers organizations to maximize the value of their IT supplier relationships, has concluded its highly acclaimed, 6-part webinar series on strategic transformational sourcing. The now on-demand series provides IT professionals invaluable insights on using integrated sourcing strategies across multiple workstreams.

Each webinar features expert insights from company leaders, presenting a diverse array of perspectives and in-depth knowledge within the respective major transformation sourcing areas. "The market is going through a fundamental shift across multiple dimensions including software, consulting services, cloud services, and managed services," said UpperEdge's Chief Advisory Officer, Len Riley. "We've seen firsthand how critical it is to take an integrated approach to sourcing that looks holistically at the entire ecosystem."

Delving into the core challenges of strategic IT sourcing, the series equips viewers with actionable strategies and best practices for implementing an integrated sourcing strategy and skillfully navigating the complexities of today's dynamic market.

The webinar series includes the following installments:

Integrated Sourcing Strategy - Key Decisions for Your S/4 Journey: How Using an Integrated Sourcing Strategy Drives Success SAP Strategy - The Time is Now: How to Establish a Successful SAP RISE Strategy Cloud Strategy - Key Risks to Avoid in AWS, GCP, and Azure Negotiations System Integrator Strategy - Keys to a Successful Systems Integrator Relationship Managed Services Strategy - Navigating the Managed Services Landscape: Key Disruptive Trends Bonus - Series Wrap Up - SAP Transformations: Sourcing in the Age of RISE

Reflecting on the series, UpperEdge CEO, David Blake, emphasized the firm's commitment to supporting organizations undergoing major transformational initiatives. "Our primary focus is to empower organizations with robust data and strategic counsel, enabling them to de-risk their programs effectively and make better, more informed decisions," Blake said. "This webinar series addresses the key challenges organizations face today and highlights some recent client case studies to showcase the power of data-driven integrated sourcing strategies."

To delve deeper into the insights shared and gain access to the on-demand webinar recordings, visit the UpperEdge website.

