Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Terns" or the "Company") TERN, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of management will be participating in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. Details are as follows:



JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns' website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH. Terns' pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors

Justin Ng

investors@ternspharma.com

Media

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

media@ternspharma.com