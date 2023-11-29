Phunware Appoints Jeremy Kidd as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Loading... Loading... Loading...

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. PHUN (the "Company"), the pioneer of patented Location Based SaaS solutions that offer the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced today that Jeremy Kidd has been hired as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective November 22, 2023.



Jeremy comes to Phunware with over two decades of sales leadership in mobile applications, AI, and augmented and virtual reality. Jeremy was previously VP of Sales for Phunware and in that role was responsible for some of the largest contracts in Company history, including FOX, CBS, and WWE among others. More recently, Jeremy served as VP of Strategy and Business Development at Sonic Foundry, Sr. Practice Director at KUNGFU.AI, and CEO, Co-Founder of Banjo Digital.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeremy back to Phunware, where he led the development of our most sizable line of business during that period," said Phunware CEO Mike Snavely. "As I mentioned on the earnings call, we are bringing some of the old band back together from the days when we had $25MM in recurring revenue and Jeremy was a cornerstone of that team. He's an example of the kind of talent improvements we will continue to make as we execute on Phunware 3.0."

"Additionally, we continue to make encouraging progress toward our vision by continuing to grow and execute against the $8MM pipeline in hospitality, healthcare and connected workplace. We have already hit the ground running and expect to announce material new wins as they develop."

