Sol Systems Doubles Down on Technology With Hire of Scott Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sol Systems announced the addition of Scott Day as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Day brings decades of executive experience to the Sol Systems team and will be focused on scaling Sol Systems' technology and customer offerings. Sol Systems is currently developing over 2 GW of new solar projects worth over $2 billion across the U.S.

Technology and infrastructure have become a leading differentiator in the renewable energy industry as projects become larger and more complex. Larger developers increasingly manage the energy and environmental commodities produced by their renewable energy projects and directly connect these projects to retail and corporate customers.

"We are excited to have Scott expand our IT infrastructure and capabilities across our businesses," said Yuri Horwitz, Sol Systems' Chief Executive Officer. "His unique experience better positions Sol as a renewable energy leader, enables our business to expand into new corporate offerings, and gives us the opportunity to better service our customers."

Previously, Day spent eleven years as the CTO for SoundExchange, a global music tech company. While at SoundExchange, he transformed the company's software platform, which led to the ability to scale and grow the business. Prior to SoundExchange, Day led the technology team behind The Motley Fool, the online-based financial services company. His early career included posts at In-Q-Tel (the strategic investment arm of the U.S. Intelligence Community), ProFund Advisors, and FOLIOfn.

Day holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and holds a master's degree in information technology from the University of Virginia.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. Sol is operating and building over 2 GW of solar projects valued at over $2 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities, and schools and provides environmental commodity portfolio management services to more than 40,000 customers across the U.S. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with institutional clients, corporate partners, and foundations to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com/.

Jacqueline Mayan Sol Systems (202) 656-4815 jacqueline.mayan@solsystems.com