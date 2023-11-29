Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 84.90 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 24.4%: Straits Research

Loading... Loading... Loading...

New York, United States, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last-mile robots are mobile robots that can deliver small packages, mail, or groceries quickly and autonomously. These devices, also known as Last Mile Delivery (LMD) robots, are available in numerous sizes, shapes, and propulsion systems. Autonomous last-mile delivery utilizes autonomous vehicles to deliver the product or service to the customer's door without human intervention. It ensures that the product is supplied to the consumer within the allotted time limit without endangering the business's good name and status in the industry. Growing internet usage and the development of the e-commerce sector, which calls for a more effective way of getting the goods to the buyer, are driving the adoption of online shopping. In response, businesses have implemented a variety of product delivery methods, including the use of ground delivery trucks and drones.

Increased Demand for Fast Delivery of Packages and Technological to Drive the Global

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

According to Straits Research, "The global autonomous last mile delivery market size was valued at USD 11.90 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 84.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030)." More effective and dependable delivery services are in demand due to the growth of online shopping and consumers' preference for buying goods from online retailers. The pandemic outbreak has increased customer demand for online delivery of daily necessities, contributing to the market growth for autonomous last-mile delivery. In China, for instance, the number of e-grocery orders has increased due to consumers' preference for online retailers such as JD.com, Alibaba Group, and MTDP. This was done to prevent people from interacting face-to-face during the pandemic.

In addition, JD.com in China established its autonomous robot delivery technology in Wuhan to handle grocery and medical package deliveries, reducing the need to avoid direct human contact. In addition, the demand for speedy package delivery has increased the use of various delivery methods, such as drones and autonomous vehicles, contributing to the global expansion of the autonomous last-mile delivery market.

An Efficient Way to Deliver Packages to Create Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Opportunities

As there will be no need for human intervention at any point, it is believed that autonomous last-mile delivery services will be a cost-effective way to deliver packages in the future. Various businesses have implemented numerous innovations, such as incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into ground delivery robots, facilitating market expansion. In addition, the market for autonomous last-mile delivery is expanding due to developments in delivery robots in countries such as Germany and Denmark. Using Starship Technologies robots, Daimler AG in Germany delivers packages internally to its Mercedes-Benz facility. The market for autonomous last-mile delivery is growing due to the availability of the necessary infrastructure.

Regional Insights

North America will likely command the market while expanding at a CAGR of 26.6%. Numerous businesses have been able to innovate due to the region's increased use of automation in last-mile delivery services, which supports the expansion of the autonomous last-mile delivery market there. Customers are increasingly attracted to shop online for everyday necessities like groceries and medicines as a precautionary strategy to avoid human-to-human connection or contact due to the pandemic's adverse effects across North America. Shop owners and other businesses have entered into partnerships and agreements with regional and global drone and ground delivery bot manufacturers to provide their products to fulfill requests.

Europe is envisaged to hold USD 27,286 million, growing at a CAGR of 25.1%. To promote the autonomous last-mile delivery industry throughout the region, the major players in the European autonomous last-mile delivery market , including Airbus, Savioke, Starship Technologies, and others, are developing an assortment of autonomous last-mile delivery vehicles, such as drones, ground delivery bots, and self-driving trucks & vans. In response to the pandemic, last-mile delivery companies with operations in Europe, such as Amazon, UPS, DHL, and others, have partnered with various manufacturing companies to implement autonomous last-mile delivery systems to protect customers from human contact. In addition, several European-based companies, including Airbus and Flytrex, have been developing autonomous last-mile delivery services. Consequently, it is anticipated that each of these factors will significantly affect the growth of Europe's autonomous last-mile delivery industry.

Key Highlights

Based on the application, the retail segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 27.4% and hold the largest market share.

Based on the solution, the hardware section is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 21.6% and hold the largest market share.

Based on Range, the short-range segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 22.9% and hold the largest share.

Based on the vehicle type, the ground delivery segment is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 25.5% and hold the largest share.

Based on regional analysis, North America will likely command the market while expanding at a CAGR of 26.6%.

Competitive Players in the Market

Airbus SAS. Matternet Flirtey Drone Delivery Canada Flytrex Amazon.com JD.com, Inc. Marble Robot Starship Technologies Savioke DHL International GmbH United Parcel Service of America, Inc. DPD.

Market News

In 2022, to develop a VR training tool for the twin-engine H145 helicopter, Airbus SE and VRM Switzerland will collaborate. Using this innovative new training technology, H145 pilots will have a portable, affordable choice for training that simulates actual flight behavior and offers full-body immersion in a 3D environment.

Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market: Segmentation

By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

By Range

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km)

By Vehicle Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving trucks & vans

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

