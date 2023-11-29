Unicycive Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in December 2023

Loading... Loading... Loading...

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY (the "Company" or "Unicycive"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December 2023.

Noble Capital Markets 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference (NobleCon)

Presentation: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET

Boca Raton, FL

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations.

2023 Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

December 7, 2023

New York, NY

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Investor Contact:

ir@unicycive.com

(650) 543-5470

SOURCE: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.



