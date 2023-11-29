Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

November 29, 2023 2:00 AM | 4 min read
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023
End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of Shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
22.11.23 100 000  63.57  6 356 810
23.11.23 100 000  64.99  6 499 480
24.11.23 74 977  64.99  4 873 055
27.11.23 129 826  64.78  8 410 466
28.11.23 175 006  64.24  11 241 738
Previous transactions 9 726 617   
    
Accumulated to date 10 306 426  62.21  641 176 849


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 403 304 shares, corresponding to 1.24% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com 

Attachment


