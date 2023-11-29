Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 22.11.23 100 000 63.57 6 356 810 23.11.23 100 000 64.99 6 499 480 24.11.23 74 977 64.99 4 873 055 27.11.23 129 826 64.78 8 410 466 28.11.23 175 006 64.24 11 241 738 Previous transactions 9 726 617 Accumulated to date 10 306 426 62.21 641 176 849





Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 25 403 304 shares, corresponding to 1.24% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment