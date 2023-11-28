BARCLAYS PLC SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Barclays PLC - BCS

Loading... Loading... Loading...

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until January 2, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Barclays PLC BCS, if they purchased the Company's securities between July 22, 2019 and October 12, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Barclays and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bcs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 2, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Barclays and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) contrary to false public assertions, the Company's former CEO, James Staley, had a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, was reportedly aware of Epstein's criminal activities and may have even sexually assaulted a victim who had previously been trafficked by Epstein; (ii) if discovered, the relationship and potential criminal activity could bring reputational, legal, and financial harm to Company; (iii) the Company's response to an inquiry by the British Financial Conduct Authority regarding Staley's relationship with Epstein was materially false; (iv) when the Company became aware of information contradicting its response to the inquiry, it failed to update the response so that it would be accurate, or otherwise take any meaningful action; and (v) as a result, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Merritt v. Barclays Plc, et al., 23-cv-9217.

