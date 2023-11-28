VICR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Vicor Corporation

Loading... Loading... Loading...

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Vicor Corporation VICR, any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On October 24, 2023, Vicor announced inline 3Q23 results and 4Q23 guidance. However, the company stated that its backlog continued to decrease and "bookings remained weak." Analyst's impression of management's reluctance to discuss AI platforms announced in the previous quarter "shows a shrink in opportunity." Following this news, Vicor's stock price fell by $14.14 per share, or approximately 26% to close at $39.05 per share on October 25, 2023.

The investigation pertains to whether executives at the company misrepresented or failed to timely disclose material and adverse information to investors.

