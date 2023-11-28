SunHydrogen's CEO Tim Young Visits New South Korea Facility for Scale-Up of Company's Green Hydrogen Technology

Loading... Loading... Loading...

CORALVILLE, IA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. HYSR, the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that the Company's industrial partner, COTEC , has completed setup of a new laboratory space solely for the development of SunHydrogen's manufacturing process.

SunHydrogen's CEO Tim Young recently made a strategic visit to COTEC's Changwon facility to view firsthand the progress at the newly-established laboratory dedicated to SunHydrogen's technology. COTEC is poised to begin replicating SunHydrogen's nanoparticle-based technology employing advanced industrial electroplating processes in this state-of-the-art facility. Meticulously set up by COTEC's team, the laboratory is fully equipped with the necessary equipment, chemicals, and characterization techniques to accelerate SunHydrogen's manufacturing process.

Within one of SunHydrogen's hydrogen generators, billions of patented Photoelectrosynthetically Active Heterostructure (PAH) nanoparticles per square centimeter split apart water to generate hydrogen and oxygen. These PAH nanoparticles are composed of multiple layers of solar cells. The high-voltage, high-light absorbing properties of the solar cells enable the Company to make them ultrathin and with significantly fewer materials, lowering costs and raising efficiency. Together, SunHydrogen and COTEC will explore the development and implementation of electroplating solutions to translate SunHydrogen's existing PAH architecture and process to manufacturing scale while maintaining low cost and high efficiency.

The Company expects its initial exploration with COTEC to be completed by December 31, 2023. Following this phase, SunHydrogen's next step is to produce 1m² hydrogen panels to be utilized in multiple pilot projects showcasing the world's first-ever nanoparticle-based green hydrogen production at commercial scale.

COTEC is a leader in industrial electroplating and electrochemical processes and is well-positioned to collaborate with SunHydrogen in this critical aspect of the Company's scale-up process. COTEC possesses extensive plating expertise across the aerospace, automotive, defense and nuclear industries, and has worked with high-level clients such as Boeing, Hanwha, Airbus and more.

