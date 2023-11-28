OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ: OTLK) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



Do you, or did you, own shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK ?

Did you purchase your shares between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, inclusive?

Did you lose money in your investment in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or the "Company") OTLK between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the "Complaint").

If you purchased or acquired Outlook securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 2, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a treatment for wet AMD; (ii) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls ("CMC") and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 biologics license application ("BLA") was resubmitted to the FDA; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; and (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated.

On August 30, 2023, Outlook issued a press release announcing that the FDA had issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010 BLA. The Company advised that while the FDA acknowledged Outlook's pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints, the FDA concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle "due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence."

On this news, Outlook's stock price fell $1.141 per share, or 80.92%, to close at $0.269 per share on August 30, 2023.

