ACELYRIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acelyrin, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acelyrin, Inc. ("Acelyrin" or the "Company") SLRN in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Acelyrin securities between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 16, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep's clinical and/or commercial prospects; (iii) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company's business prospects post-IPO; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

