Crazy Lamp Lady and Friends Invite You to Shop at Niknax.net's Live Event on November 26th

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crazy Lamp Lady and her friends invite you to join them for a live event on Niknax.net on November 26th. Niknax.net is an online marketplace on the platform called District. District can be accessed through a web browser or an app. The live event kicks off at 11:00 AM EST and concludes at 9:30 PM EST that night.



Since its launch at the beginning of the month, Niknax.net has grown to 8,000 members with 250 approved sellers and 2000 pending seller applications. During the event on the 26th, they will be selling a variety of items throughout the day—vintage glass and pottery, antiques, coins and currency, kitsch, figurines, costume and fine jewelry, and lots more. Many of the sellers might be recognizable because they have large social media followings.

The lineup for the event includes Crazy Lamp Lady, LogansBookCavalry (Logan), FlyingPigThrifts (Dagny), Meriwether Market (Meri), YosoBoho (Amy), BF Vintage (Alex), The Thrifting Twins (Jeremy & Michael), Nesting Haven (Nicole), PeteTsai (Peter), AllGottaGo (Matt), The Nurse Flipper (Kat), The Kitschy Cat (Kathy), FollowThatBug (Kate), Yvon Thrifty Rich (Yvon), My Flipping Van Life (Sandi), Moonsky Vintage (Christina), Well_Swung (Mike), Prime Time Treasure Hunter (Dom), Sonny Las Vegas (Sonny), and ND Treasure (Andrew).

"We are so excited to be able to bring this event to Niknax," said Crazy Lamp Lady . "We have an awesome lineup of sellers and can't wait to offer some incredible items to our growing marketplace. If you can't make it to the live event, there are over 3,000 items already listed on the marketplace for purchase."

Don't miss out on this amazing event! Join Crazy Lamp Lady and her friends on November 26th at 11 AM EST on Niknax.net.

For more information, please visit https://district.net/niknax?tab=live .

ABOUT NIKNAX

Welcome to Niknax–an online marketplace that connects buyers with passionate sellers offering a variety of antiques and collectibles. Niknax was started by Jocelyn Elizabeth, also known as Crazy Lamp Lady, in October 2023. If you'd like to join our collective of sellers, please do not hesitate to apply. If you're looking for that special something for yourself or a friend, we invite you to browse around and discover something that speaks to you–while also supporting a small business.

ABOUT CRAZY LAMP LADY

Jocelyn Elizabeth, known as the Crazy Lamp Lady , owns an online business that sells vintage treasures to customers worldwide. She posts daily video content sharing her shopping adventures with her dedicated Facebook and YouTube audiences. She enjoys metal detecting and spending time with her children when she's not treasure hunting.

Media Contact:

Jessica Brown

Mercury News Media

info@mercurynewsmedia.com

303 800 6186

https://www.mercurynewsmedia.com/