Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market worth $1.6 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 9.9 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Chicago, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market size is estimated to be USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9%, between 2023 and 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for wastewater reverse osmosis membrane is expected to increase due to the declining freshwater resources. Reverse osmosis treating wastewater is crucial for environmental sustainability and water resource management.

The growth of the global wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market is driven by increasing demand for wastewater treatment. The declining freshwater resource and the government regulations for treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=30789810

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market"

221 - Market Data Tables

50 - Figures

200 - Pages

List of Key Players in Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market:

Ball Corporation (US) DuPont (US) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Veolia (France) Alfa Laval (Sweden) LG Chem (South Korea) Hydranautics (US) KOCH Separation Solutions (US) Mann + Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions GmbH (Germany) Membranium (Russia) Toyobo Co. Ltd (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market:

Drivers: Rapid decline of freshwater resources Restraint: Fouling in RO membrane Opportunity: Increasing demand for water treatment due to rapid industrialization and urbanization Challenge: Dense brine disposal.

Key Findings of the Study:

Cellulose acetate segment is projected to be the third fastest CAGR by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Industrial segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR by application, in terms of value, during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for wastewater reverse osmosis membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=30789810

Thin film composite is the largest type of wastewater reverse osmosis membrane. Thin Film Composite (TFC) refers to a type of membrane commonly used in reverse osmosis (RO) processes for water purification. These membranes are a critical component in water treatment systems, helping to separate contaminants from water based on their molecular size and charge. It is composed of a thin polyamide layer atop a supportive material, typically polysulfone or polyester, TFC membranes demonstrate exceptional molecular selectivity.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Industrial wastewater treatment is the largest application segment in the wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market. In industrial wastewater treatment, reverse osmosis (RO) serves as a pivotal technology for achieving stringent water quality standards and promoting sustainable water management practices. Initially, pre-treatment processes, such as filtration and chemical adjustments, prepare the wastewater for the RO system. The process involves pressurizing the water and passing it through a semi-permeable membrane, which selectively allows water molecules to pass while rejecting dissolved salts, contaminants, and other impurities.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=30789810

Middle East & Africa is the second-fastest growing region in the wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market in 2022. The Middle East and Africa face significant water scarcity challenges due to arid climates and limited freshwater resources. As a result, there is a growing emphasis on recycling and reusing wastewater, and reverse osmosis is a key technology for treating wastewater to meet the increasing demand for water. Economic development and industrial growth in these regions contribute to higher industrial wastewater generation. Industries often require advanced treatment methods to meet environmental regulations and to ensure that treated water can be safely discharged or reused.

Toray Industries, Inc

Toray Industries, Inc. is a leading integrated chemical industry group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in various business segments, namely, fibers & textile, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, life science, and other services. The company provides water treatment membranes, water treatment systems, and water purifiers under its environment & engineering segment and provides RO membranes through a separate division called Toray Membrane. This division provides a wide product portfolio, which includes a full range of cross-linked polyamide composite membranes.

LG Chem

LG Chem is one of the largest chemical companies in South Korea. The group is engaged in petrochemicals, energy solutions, advanced material business, and life science business. The company offers RO membranes under its advanced material business. The company covers broad spectrum of applications, ranging from industrial water treatment to residential water purification systems. The company's RO membranes are designed to deliver high-performance filtration, ensuring the removal of impurities, contaminants, and salts from water, thereby producing clean and potable water. LG Chem has NanoH2O RO membrane product line, which has a wide range of products for desalination, industrial wastewater treatment, water-reuse, potable water, and others. This product range caters to the needs of various customers.

Browse Adjacent Markets Membranes Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com