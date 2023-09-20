Alevea Mental Health Advocates for Psychedelic Therapy, Citing MAPS' Latest Research and Its Own Success with Ketamine Treatment

Alevea Mental Health fully endorses psychedelic therapy as an effective mental health treatment, following the recent publication of MAPS' Phase 3 study on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Alevea has already reported significant success in alleviating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD through its own Ketamine treatment programs. CEO Topher Bradshaw expressed astonishment at the remarkable patient improvements, particularly when other treatments had failed.

Tempe, AZ September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alevea Mental Health, a leader in mental health services in Arizona, announces its full support for psychedelic therapy as a valid and effective treatment for various mental health conditions. This endorsement comes in the wake of the recent publication of MAPS' Phase 3 trial results on MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Nature Medicine.



The groundbreaking study, known as MAPP2, was sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and administered by MAPS Public Benefit Corporation (MAPS PBC), a subsidiary of MAPS. The research forms part of an extensive data compilation from 18 MAPS-sponsored Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies, which will be submitted for a New Drug Application with the FDA later this year.



Alevea Mental Health has already seen extraordinary success in reducing anxiety, depression, and PTSD symptoms through its own Ketamine treatment programs. "I am absolutely shocked at the success we are seeing with Ketamine and watching our patients improve when all other treatments have failed," said Topher Bradshaw, PA-C, CEO of Alevea Mental Health.



Alevea continues to stay at the forefront of mental health treatments, incorporating evidence-based approaches to offer innovative solutions to its patients. The clinic sees the promise in psychedelic therapy and expects it will be a significant addition to the mental health treatment landscape in the years to come.



For more information about Alevea Mental Health and its various treatments, including Ketamine therapy, please visit Alevea's website.



About Alevea Mental Health

Alevea Mental Health is a comprehensive mental health clinic based in Arizona, serving a diverse patient demographic aged 18 to 55. The clinic specializes in treating a wide range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorders, and PTSD, among others. Alevea’s multidisciplinary team of compassionate, dedicated, and empathetic healthcare providers offer individualized and integrative, evidence-based treatment.

