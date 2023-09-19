Nanocellect Biomedical Welcomes Peter Vander Horn as Senior VP of Research & Development

San Diego, CA September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NanoCellect Biomedical, a leading pioneer in gentle microfluidic cell sorting technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Peter Vander Horn, PhD. to their executive team as Senior Vice President of Research & Development. With an illustrious career marked by groundbreaking advancements in life sciences, Dr. Vander Horn's expertise will further advance NanoCellect's ability to deliver innovative solutions to the cellular research markets.



Peter Vander Horn brings to NanoCellect nearly three decades of proven experience in engineering and innovation within the biomedical sector. Throughout his career, Peter has consistently demonstrated a keen ability to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical applications. His arrival marks a significant step in reinforcing NanoCellect’s position as a driving force in the life science industry.



"NanoCellect Biomedical's commitment to innovation and its dedication to facilitating scientific discoveries through transformative technologies deeply resonate with me," said Peter Vander Horn. "I am excited to join the team and contribute to the company's mission of advancing biomedical research through engineering excellence."



CEO Chris Neary expressed his enthusiasm for this pivotal appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Peter to NanoCellect. His wealth of experience and proven track record developing and delivering advanced solutions aligns with our company's growth objectives. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in cell analysis, isolation, and gentle sorting, Peter's leadership will be a key factor to accelerate our progress and our customer’s discoveries."



This strategic appointment is poised to significantly enhance NanoCellect Biomedical's capabilities in research, design, and product development, positioning the company for a future of even greater accomplishments and solutions for cellular researchers.



About Nanocellect Biomedical

NanoCellect is committed to empowering every scientist to make discoveries one cell at a time, by ensuring the high cell viability required to advance cell-based research. We develop and deliver microfluidic-based solutions that are affordable, compact, and easy to use. Our expanding portfolio of instruments and consumables enables biomedical scientists to analyze and sort cells required for drug discovery, single cell-omics, cloning, antibody discovery, and basic research.



Website: www.nanocellect.com

Contact Information:

NanoCellect Biomedical

Olivier Déry

877-745-7678

Contact via Email

https://nanocellect.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/896178



Press Release Distributed by PR.com