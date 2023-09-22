Skanska signs additional contract to build hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA, for USD 47M, about SEK 500M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with Orlando Health to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida, USA. The contract is worth USD 47M, about SEK 500M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2023.

The additional contract includes foundations, concrete and exterior skin.

The contract in full includes the construction of an approximately 54,000-square meter, seven-story acute care facility, featuring medical and support services including imaging, lab, pharmacy, dining and gift shop, among others.

Construction is underway, with expected completion for the project in 2026.

