Uniken Selected as Strategic Mobile and Cybersecurity Partner for Indian Government Initiative

Partnership developed to provide mobile security and privacy protection for a nation of over 1 billion

mobile users.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniken is proud to be selected as a strategic mobile and cybersecurity partner with the Indian Citizen Assistance for Mobile Privacy and Security (I-CAMPS). I-CAMPS is an initiative by the Government of India to create a citizen advisory platform on mobile privacy and security. This partnership between Uniken & I-CAMPS will ensure Indian citizens are protecting themselves against mobile security and privacy issues.

I-CAMPS will develop a citizen-facing mobile application as part of an integrated system that will collate all mobile security-related information and provide customized, actionable knowledge to individual Indian citizens to secure their mobile devices and data on those devices. Uniken will also act as a strategic consulting partner to I-CAMPS on matters related to mobile security. In addition, I-CAMPS will also be adopting Uniken's REL-ID identity and security platform in the I-CAMPS citizen-facing application.

Bimal Gandhi, Uniken CEO, notes: "Every employee of Uniken is honored to bring our expertise to this great nation-building effort spearheaded by PM Modi. It demonstrates the deep expertise and knowledge of the entire team behind the REL-ID platform. REL-ID's deterministic approach means identity is verified with certainty."

I-CAMPS will be ready to launch the beta version of the application in the next couple of months. Satyendra Verma, Project Head I-CAMPS said, "This approach by the Indian Government, well supported by the Indian Internet & Mobile Industry and Uniken in particular, is the only effort of its kind in the world that is focused on safety and security of the citizen smartphone user. Uniken, with their world-class MTD technology and in-depth understanding of mobile threats, will benefit I-CAMPS and India's citizen smartphone users."

ABOUT UNIKEN: Uniken accelerates possibilities for client-centric organizations by creating certainty in identity and security while delivering amazing customer experiences. We serve customers across the globe and across a variety of industries. To date, Uniken has secured over $28T in transaction value across over 24.7B client interactions with zero financial or identity loss. With Uniken, organizations grow their businesses in a world where identity is a certainty, not a vulnerability.

PR Contact:

Nancy Jones, Uniken

nancy.jones@uniken.com

SOURCE Uniken Inc