Savan Group Awarded $150 Million DOJ Records and Information Management BPA

VIENNA, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savan Group received a $150 million, multi-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). This award marks a significant milestone in the company's history, representing both its largest award to date with a $150 million ceiling and a remarkable 10-year period of performance.

Under the terms of the BPA, Savan Group will deliver comprehensive records and information management support services to the Department. This award highlights Savan Group's unwavering dedication to DOJ, its longest-standing client, a successful partnership that has endured for 14 years and continues to thrive. "This achievement is a testament to our exceptional ability to foster and sustain client relationships. Maintaining a client partnership for 14 years in our industry is a remarkable accomplishment that underscores our core values of sincerity, value, and agility. It is through the embodiment of these values that we can reach such significant milestones," stated Veeral Majmudar, President & Chief Executive Officer of Savan Group.

About Savan Group

Savan Group, LLC is a data and information management-focused firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical data challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

