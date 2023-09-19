FORD OF CANADA AND UNIFOR REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW NATIONAL LABOUR CONTRACT

The following statement is attributable to Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labour contract covering more than 5,000 unionized employees in Canada.

The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members. To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement.

Contacts: Rose Pao

Kerri Stoakley



289.838.5398

905.351.1085



rpao@ford.com

kstoakl2@ford.com



SOURCE Ford of Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/19/c9963.html