FORD OF CANADA AND UNIFOR REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW NATIONAL LABOUR CONTRACT

by PRNewswire
September 19, 2023 9:45 PM | 2 min read

The following statement is attributable to Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year national labour contract covering more than 5,000 unionized employees in Canada.

The agreement is subject to ratification by Ford-Unifor members. To respect the ratification process, Ford of Canada will not discuss the specifics of the tentative agreement.

Contacts:

Rose Pao


Kerri Stoakley



289.838.5398


905.351.1085



rpao@ford.com 


kstoakl2@ford.com


SOURCE Ford of Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/19/c9963.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsContractsPress ReleasesautomotiveTransportation/Trucking/RailroadWorkforce Management/Human Resources

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved