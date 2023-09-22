AGF Investments Announces September 2023 Cash Distributions for Certain AGF ETFs and ETF Series

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) AGF today announced the September 2023 cash distributions for *AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, which pays monthly distributions, as well as AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF, AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF, which pay quarterly distributions. Unitholders of record on October 2, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on October 6, 2023.

Details regarding the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) *AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund

AENU NEO Exchange $ 0.126189 AGF Systematic Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange $ 0.190000 AGF Systematic Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange $ 0.320000 AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF AGSG NEO Exchange $ 0.040000 AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF AGLB NEO Exchange $ 0.200000

*AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund is a mutual fund with an ETF series option.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com .

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices across its businesses. The firm's collective investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

