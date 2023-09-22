Morellato Group Selects Aptean Retail Planning Platform for Enhanced Strategic Planning and Data-Driven Decision Making

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that Morellato S.p.A., has selected the Allocation & Replenishment module of the Aptean Retail Planning Platform for implementation in its headquarters in Padova, Italy.



The Morellato Group is an Italian multinational retail company, specializing in jewelry and watches. The group, which includes the Italian brand Bluespirit, the French brand Cleor.com and the German brand Christ.de, is active in 60 countries worldwide through five branches based in EMEA and APAC.

With a total group revenue of €800 million and a widespread presence across 620 physical stores, Morellato recognizes Aptean as the perfect partner to enhance and streamline its strategic planning processes.

Aptean Retail Planning's cloud-based solution will help streamline Morellato's demand forecasting processes, improve forecasting accuracy and optimize its inventory investments. With the help of the Aptean Retail Planning Platform, Morellato aims to enhance pricing strategies, refine supply chain management and move to making data-driven decisions about its business.

"As part of Morellato Group's international growth plan, the adoption of the Aptean solution will enable us to accelerate our business evolution through the integration of innovative and scalable tools into our strategic planning processes. The key factor motivating this collaboration is Aptean's extensive experience in our market and the impressive skills exhibited by its team," said Matteo Gandin, Group IT Manager at Morellato Group.

"We are delighted to partner with the Morellato Group whose ambitious growth plans and desire to take planning digitalization to the next level make it an ideal partner for Aptean's expansion in Europe," said Duane George, GM EMEA and APAC at Aptean.

