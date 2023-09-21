LeMaitre to Present at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT announced today that David Roberts, President, will present at 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11:40 AM ET in New York City.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.


Contact:
Sandra Millar
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
+1-781-425-1686
smillar@lemaitre.com

