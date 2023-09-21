LifeStance to Present at the 7th Annual Bernstein Healthcare Services Disruptors Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 7th Annual Bernstein Healthcare Services Disruptors Conference, which will be hosted in New York City, NY.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Dave Bourdon, CFO

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Lance Wilkes

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance LFST is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance employs approximately 6,100 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 34 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

Investor Contact: Monica Prokocki VP of Finance and Investor Relations investor.relations@lifestance.com Media Contact: Brooke Matthews Sr. Director of Public Relations media@lifestance.com