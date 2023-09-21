Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Data for TN-301 and TN-201 at Upcoming Medical Conferences

TN-301 First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results and Preclinical Combination Data to be Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting

TN-201 Interim Seroprevalence Study Data and Phase 1b Clinical Trial Design to be Featured at Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that poster presentations related to its TN-201 and TN-301 programs will be presented at the 2023 Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society (HCMS) Scientific Sessions taking place October 6, 2023, and at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting occurring October 6-9, 2023. Both meetings are being held this year in Cleveland, Ohio.

TN-301 is Tenaya's proprietary, highly selective small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) being developed for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Data to be presented at HFSA will include results from the company's Phase 1 clinical trial of TN-301 in healthy adult participants. Tenaya has previously reported that TN-301 was generally well tolerated and that target engagement was achieved. The company will also present new data from preclinical studies examining the effects of its HDAC6 inhibitor in combination with an approved HFpEF treatment in a model of disease.

TN-201 is Tenaya's lead gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) caused by mutations in the Myosin Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3). TN-201 is designed to deliver a fully functional therapeutic MYBPC3 gene to the heart muscle cells. At the HCMS meeting, Tenaya will highlight the clinical trial design for its Phase 1b clinical trial in nonobstructive patients with MYBPC3-associated HCM as well as sharing interim data from an ongoing seroprevalence study.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

2023 HCMS Scientific Sessions

Friday, October 6, 2023

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM EDT

Poster Title: Low Seroprevalence of Neutralizing Antibodies to Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 9 (AAV9) in Preparation for MyPeak-1, the First-in-Human Study of TN-201, an Investigational AAV9-Mediated Gene Therapy for Individuals with MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Presenter: Milind Desai, M.D., Director, HCM Center and Director of Clinical Operations of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic

Poster Title: MyPeak-1: A Phase 1b Study to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of TN-201, an Adeno-Associated Virus Serotype 9 (AAV9) Investigational Gene Therapy, in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Presenter: Laura Robertson, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Tenaya Therapeutics

To view full event programming, please visit the 2023 HCMS Scientific Sessions website .

HFSA Annual Meeting 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023

8:00 AM – 8:30 AM EDT

e-Poster: Co-Administration of Inhibitors of HDAC6 and SGLT2 in Murine HFpEF Models Results in Additive Improvements in Cardiac Structural and Functional Measures (#104)

Presenter: Farshad Farshidfar, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Cardiovascular Genetics, Tenaya Therapeutics

Location: Exhibit Hall ePoster Hub, Monitor 20

Sunday, October 8, 2023

12:45PM – 1:15 PM EDT

ePoster: Phase 1 Clinical Trial Of TN-301, A Highly Selective HDAC6 Inhibitor With Potential In HFpEF, Shows Target Engagement (#417)

Presenter: Gretchen Argast, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Medicine, Tenaya Therapeutics

Location: General ePoster Viewing Session 7, Exhibit Hall ePoster Hub, Monitor 23

To view full event programming, please visit the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2023 website .

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging its integrated and interrelated Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine platforms and proprietary core capabilities, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya's most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com .

