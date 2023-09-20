Aptean Extends Apparel Industry Leadership With Acquisition of Apparel Business Systems, LLC

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced its acquisition of Apparel Business Systems, LLC (ABS), a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to fashion and apparel manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.



Founded in 1973 and headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, ABS provides software and solutions designed to support multi-channel operations for footwear, apparel, accessories and home goods manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. ABS' platform offers functionality to support all business-critical functions, including production processes, inventory levels, sales, customer service, cost tracking and supply chain management. The scalability and flexibility of its software, which can be deployed either in the cloud as a Subscription as a Service (SaaS) or on-premise, ensures ABS can address the business requirement of organizations of all sizes.

"ABS has deep roots in the fashion and apparel industry with over 30 years of experience addressing the unique requirements of organizations operating in the industry," said Roberto Mangual, SVP and GM of the Americas Discrete Business Unit at Aptean. "Today, its next generation software, backed by the deep expertise of its team, helps its customers to remain competitive and profitable in a rapidly changing marketplace. We're delighted to welcome ABS to Aptean."

"Aptean shares our commitment to support the fashion industry with purpose-built solutions that support more efficient and productive operations," said Kathryn Graham Duggan, CEO at ABS. "Together with Aptean, we will be able to offer our customers more industry-specific solutions to help drive their success."

About Apparel Business Systems, LLC

Apparel Business Systems (ABS) is a leader in software solutions dedicated to the sewn products industry with over 30 years of experience addressing the unique needs of companies providing footwear, apparel, accessories, and home goods. With trusted partnerships worldwide, ABS offers a comprehensive, web-based ERP solution designed for multi-channel operations including wholesale, distribution, manufacturing, and B2B/B2C E-Commerce. To learn more visit: www.apparelbusiness.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86f3840d-f46d-439b-82ef-efac13a7cbb7