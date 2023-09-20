INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Amgen Inc's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AMGN

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Amgen Inc. ("Amgen") AMGN breached their fiduciary duties to Amgen and its shareholders. If you are an Amgen shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Amgen's board of directors or senior management failed to manage Amgen in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Amgen, and whether Amgen and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On April 27, 2022, Amgen disclosed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was seeking more than $5 billion in back taxes, plus interest and penalties related to Amgen's accounting for profits between the U.S. and Puerto Rico in 2013-2015. On this news, shares of Amgen fell more than 6%.

What You Can Do

If you are an Amgen shareholder, you may have legal claims against Amgen's directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300

San Diego, CA 92101

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com