Pearlson Shiplift Corporation secures four (4) new projects in the last nine months and confirms an order backlog of over USD $200 million

Pearlson Shiplift Corporation has secured four projects in just the last nine months. It has an order backlog in excess of USD $200 million and the company is set to reveal yet another major new build contract in 2023.

MIAMI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pearlson Shiplift Corporation continues to dominate the shiplift market and move from strength to strength, with an incredibly successful start to 2023 and several high-profile agreements in place.

Within the past nine months alone, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation has secured four contracts with BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair, the Korean Coast Guard and Horizon Yacht Company, as well as one undisclosed project to be announced in the coming months. This fourth contract will be the largest of its kind ever seen in its commercial market, confirms Bryan Fraind, Chief Operating Officer for Pearlson Shiplift Corporation.

Pearlson Shiplift Corporation (PSC) is the only shiplift supplier in the world to have secured new build contracts in the past three years, delivering complex shiplift and transfer systems for both military and commercial shipyards. Since 1957 when Raymond Pearlson invented the very first shiplift system, the Pearlson team has consistently demonstrated its unparalleled knowledge in delivering complex engineering projects.

As a privately held company, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation's success is attributed to its commitment to designing and building quality shiplift systems that stand the test of time. Combining innovative technologies and sound engineering principles, its shiplift and transfer systems continue to be the go-to choice for shipyards across the globe.

In a time when many companies were (and still are) impacted by supply chain issues, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation's global presence and dedicated supply chain staff have ensured it keeps up with demand and delivers client projects on schedule. "Pearlson owns the proprietary designs of over one thousand shiplift hoists in the world. We manufacture these machines in various, pre-qualified factories to meet the needs of the expanding market. When one factory is at capacity or experiences a supply chain issue, we have others that can easily pick up the slack. As our company grows in sales, we have been dedicating the same, if not more, resources to our own internal supply chain staff to ensure we keep up with demand," explains Fraind.

The leading company for designing shiplift and transfer systems in the world, Pearlson's well-deserved reputation is a result of more than 70 years of experience. Clients across both the commercial and military worlds continue to benefit from the efficiency and quality of its products. "Shiplift Systems are the most cost-effective drydocking solution for capacities between 1,000 tons and 35,000 tons," adds Fraind. "Even in the middle of the world pandemic, our leadership saw the vacuum in the market for the replacement of aging and outdated drydocking solutions."

As a testament to their success, Fraind reports that Pearlson Shiplift Corporation has an order backlog in excess of USD $200 million, with several impressive projects expected to be announced in 2023 and beyond.

