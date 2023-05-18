Butler Community College Chooses Upright Education to Expand Bootcamp Offerings

Butler Community College, located in El Dorado, Kansas, will begin offering high-touch bootcamps in coding, UX/UI, Marketing, Analytics, and Tech Sales. Bootcamps will come with career-transition services to ensure that learners find roles that match their skillsets.

El Dorado, KS May 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Butler Community College has partnered with Upright Education to offer online bootcamps in Coding, UX/UI, Digital Marketing, Data analytics, and Tech sales. The bootcamps are designed to help adult career-switchers within the region acquire in-demand skills and secure high-paying jobs in the tech industry.



Upright Education is a leading provider of online bootcamps that provide job-ready skills to students in various fields. The company's curriculum is designed by industry experts and covers the latest trends and best practices in the industry.



According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, the state's tech industry has experienced steady job growth over the past few years, with a projected 10.2% increase in tech-related jobs by 2028. In particular, the demand for professionals skilled in coding, data analytics, and digital marketing is expected to increase significantly.



"We are thrilled to partner with Butler Community College to expand their impressive selection of bootcamp offerings," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "Our mission is to help students acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's job market, and we believe that our bootcamps are the perfect fit for career-switchers relying on Butler Community College to enter the tech industry."



Jon Cressler, Chief Business Development Officer at Butler Community College, expressed his excitement about the partnership. "Butler CC is excited to announce our joint partnership with Upright Education to bring new, short-term certificate programs to Kansas," said Cressler. "Our Tech Bootcamps are not just about learning, they're about empowering individuals to take control of their careers and shaping the future of the tech industry. This new collaboration strongly aligns with BCC's technical mission and addresses the growing need for skilled workers in the region."



The online bootcamps offered by Upright Education are instructor-led and career services supported. The curriculum is portfolio-based, providing students with hands-on experience in order to showcase their newfound skill sets to employers while interviewing for jobs.



For more information about the bootcamps offered by Upright Education, visit their website at techbootcamps.butlercc.edu. Learners can earn a discount on the tuition for a limited time.

Contact Information:

Upright Education

Benny Boas

802-242-0561

Contact via Email

www.uprighted.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/887126



Press Release Distributed by PR.com