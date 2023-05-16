Notice Ninja, Inc. Raises $2.75M in Seed Round

Notice Ninja, Inc., a pioneering startup specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for digital notice compliance, is please to announce the successful completion of a seed funding round of $2.75M.

New Smyrna Beach, FL May 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Notice Ninja, Inc., a pioneering startup specializing in software as a service (SaaS) for digital notice compliance, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a seed funding round, of $2.75M. Co-founders Amanda Reineke and Rick Pinkerman, who recently completed The Morgan Stanley Inclusive Ventures Lab and Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders program, are thrilled about the investment and confidence it shows in their product and the company's potential.



The funding will be used to advance the company's product offering, expand its team, and increase sales and marketing efforts. This round of investment marks a major milestone for Notice Ninja as it recognizes the success of their innovative approach to revolutionize the notice compliance industry.



“We are truly humbled by our investors' trust in us and this infusion of capital allows us to build on our vision of making digital notice compliance simpler than ever before," said Amanda Reineke and Rick Pinkerman. "We are confident that with this backing we can make a lasting impact and change the way companies manage and resolve notices."



Notice Ninja has already gained interest from some large companies and this round of investment will help the company further accelerate business growth. The founders are committed to providing their customers with the best value they can while forming strategic partnerships that will expand their market presence.



For more information on Notice Ninja, Inc. and its groundbreaking NOTICENINJA Digital Notice Compliance SaaS, please visit www.noticeninja.com or contact Laura McQuaig directly at Laura@noticeninja.com.



About Notice Ninja, Inc.



Notice Ninja, Inc., is a fast-growing startup focused on finding digital notice compliance solutions for the EGRC sector. Founded by Amanda Reineke and Rick Pinkerman, the goal of Notice Ninja is to revolutionize the way tax and compliance operates by introducing cutting-edge technology solutions.



Press Contact:

Laura McQuaig, Notice Ninja, Inc.

Laura@noticeninja.com

www.noticeninja.com

Contact Information:

NoticeNinja

Amanda Reineke

949-290-3232

Contact via Email

www.noticeninja.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/887092



Press Release Distributed by PR.com