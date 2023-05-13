Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing

Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint.

Pico Rivera, CA May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Procolored, a leading pioneer in digital textile printing, is championing a more sustainable and healthier approach to the industry with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The innovative Direct-to-Film (DTF) printer is at the forefront of Procolored's mission to promote environmentally responsible and safe printing practices.



An integral part of this commitment to sustainability and health is the use of eco-friendly and human-safe inks and powders in the DTF printing process. Procolored's DTF inks and powders are free of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) and low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs), as confirmed by independent environmental and safety assessments. This aligns with a 2018 study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, which found that DTF printing inks have a significantly lower environmental impact compared to traditional textile printing inks.



Generally speaking, Procolored’s DTF ink is eco-friendly and wash-resistant, safe for direct skin contact, non-toxic, and low-odor.



All the DTF inks, powders and PET films from Procolored has passed the MSDS(Material Safety Data Sheet) certificates and comply with EU and US safety regulations.



In an industry where traditional printing methods have long been associated with high levels of water usage, chemical waste, and potential health risks, Procolored's DTF technology provides a breath of fresh air. The 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer, part of Procolored's latest lineup, is specifically designed to minimize waste, resource use, and health risks, taking a significant step towards a greener and safer future for textile printing.



Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing does not require water for the printing or post-printing process, eliminating the high water consumption commonly associated with textile printing. Furthermore, the technology optimizes ink usage, reducing waste and ensuring efficient use of resources.



Procolored's 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer delivers high-quality, vibrant prints while adhering to this eco-friendly and safe approach. Its cutting-edge design, superior print quality, and safety measures have already made it a preferred choice among businesses looking to minimize their environmental footprint and ensure the well-being of their customers and employees.



"By integrating DTF technology into our printers, we're not only offering superior print quality but also a more sustainable and safer solution for our customers," says the CEO of Procolored. "Our 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer is a testament to our commitment to environmental responsibility, innovation, and health safety."



Procolored's dedication to sustainability and safety doesn't stop at its products. The company also focuses on sustainable packaging and delivery, further reinforcing its commitment to the environment and human health. By choosing Procolored's 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer, businesses are not only investing in quality but also in a more sustainable and safer future.



About Procolored

Procolored is a leading innovator in the digital textile printing industry. Its commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability, and Enviro-Safe is reflected in its range of DTF printers, designed to deliver vibrant prints while minimizing environmental impact and health risks. Procolored is committed to shaping a greener and safer future for the textile printing industry.

