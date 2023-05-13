FASERIP.com Releases Gamers Guide to the TidalWave Universe

In collaboration with TidalWave Productions, the FASERIPopedia roleplaying game is publishing a complete A to Z of all of TidalWave Productions comicbook characters.

Los Angeles, CA May 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Following the successful launch of the licensed gamebooks using TidalWave Productions comicbook characters, FASERIP.com is following the first publication, Monsters Among Us, with the Gamers Guide to the TidalWave Universe (GGTTWU).



https://www.drivethrurpg.com/product/436095/Monsters-Among-Us



"An Encyclopedia of superheroes and supervillains was an essential part of old school superhero gaming," says publisher Jonathan Nolan, writer of the highly successful 5 star rated FASERIPopedia. "What we have begun now is a complete catalog of all the wonderful and inventive TidalWave characters, grouped by theme. Funny Animals, Good Girls, Bad Girls, Robots, Historicals, Gaslight, Myths and Legends and more will each be the subject of a separate volume."



Volume One: Funny Animals and Other Assorted Weirdos, will be released at end of May.



However teasers of the content have already been released as free content downloadable from DriveThruRPG and in the free to join Facebook group for FASERIPopedia.



https://www.facebook.com/groups/faseripopedia



Eventually when all the volumes are complete a hardcover deluxe volume featuring all TidalWave characters strictly listed in alphabetical order will be published, says Jonathan Nolan.



GGTTMU features the whole range of TidalWave Productions characters, providing a gigantic resource of diverse characters to play including the strong presence of differently abled and LGBTQ+ characters, an important concern for FASERIP.com and TidalWave Productions. This dedicated inclusivity in the mainstream world of superheroes and superhero gaming is a first for a professional publisher.

Contact Information:

FASERIP.com

John Knowles

+61 0434488619

Contact via Email

https://www.faserip.com

Darren G. Davis

TidalWave Productions

ddavis@bluewaterprod.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/886910



Press Release Distributed by PR.com