Parvus Therapeutics Announces a Publication Describing the Cellular Origin of Treg Cells Generated Endogenously by Navacim Therapy

Parvus Therapeutics announced today the publication of data showing that peptide-MHC class II-coated nanoparticles (Navacims) operate by triggering the expansion of cognate T follicular helper (TFH) cells.

South San Francisco, CA May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Parvus Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing the proprietary Navacim™ platform technology which triggers endogenous generation of regulatory T cells (Tregs) to provide organ specific immunoregulation without impairing normal immune function, announced today the publication of data showing: (i) that peptide-MHC class II-coated nanoparticles (Navacims) operate by triggering the expansion of cognate T follicular helper (TFH) cells and their immediate transdifferentiation into autoimmune disease-suppressing T regulatory type 1 (TR1) cells in vivo; and (ii) that BLIMP 1 is a gatekeeper for this novel cellular reprogramming event.



The data which identifies progenitor cells and describes the reprogramming sequence were published in an article published in the journal Cellular & Molecular Immunology: Solé et al. (2023), A T follicular helper cell origin for T regulatory type 1 cells. Cellular and Molecular Immunology. View



“The data described in this manuscript enhance our understanding of why and how Navacims re-program autoreactive T cells to comprehensively suppress organ-specific autoimmunity,” said Dr. Pere Santamaria, the senior author of this publication and Parvus founder and chief scientific officer.



About the Parvus Navacim Platform



Navacims present a high-density array of peptide-MHCII complexes to cognate T cell receptors on autoimmune disease-relevant, autoantigen-experienced T cells, leading to the formation and expansion of cognate autoimmune disease-suppressing T-regulatory type 1 (TR1) cells in vivo. The resulting TR1 Treg cells specifically suppress autoimmune attacks in diseased organs through direct and bystander immunoregulation.



About Parvus



Parvus is a preclinical-stage private company developing the proprietary novel Navacim™ platform technology with the potential to halt and cure autoimmune disease. Navacims trigger endogenous generation of antigen-specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) which provide organ specific immune tolerance without compromising normal immunity to infections and cancer. Our lead Navacim (PVT201) has shown disease modification and hepatoprotection in preclinical models of Primary biliary cholangitis, Primary sclerosing cholangitis, Autoimmune hepatitis and Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. Our pipeline includes Navacim development programs for Inflammatory bowel disease, Type-1 diabetes, Multiple sclerosis and Celiac Disease.



For more information, contact:



Jord Cowan

Vice President of Operations

Parvus Therapeutics Inc.

(403) 708-3401

jcowan@parvustx.com

www.parvustx.com

