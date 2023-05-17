Working with the Saskatchewan government, the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health - with support from Always - is donating 12 million period products to the province

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health™ – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. – announced a new partnership, and a commitment to provide 12 million period products over the next three years.

The Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health – with support from Procter & Gamble, makers of Always – will donate the products and the government of Saskatchewan will distribute them to locations where they are most needed.

"On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, we thank Shoppers Drug Mart for their generosity," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "This partnership will help us provide free menstrual products to those who need them in a sensitive and dignified way and that will make a big difference in the lives of women and girls in Saskatchewan."

A survey by Plan International Canada indicates that nationally, 1 in 5 people who menstruate struggle to afford menstrual products for themselves or a dependent.

"Menstrual products aren't a luxury item, and no one should be disadvantaged in any way because they get their period," Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. President Jeff Leger said. "Our hope is that this donation will help unlock the potential of so many women and girls in Saskatchewan, by removing a significant barrier preventing them from pursuing their goals.

"On behalf of the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health, I'd like to thank Procter & Gamble, makers of Always, for their ongoing support and shared commitment to menstrual equity."

Following Wednesday's announcement, the Government of Saskatchewan will finalize an implementation plan to distribute products into communities this fall.

Since 2011, the Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health (formerly the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart program and the Life Foundation) has supported women's health, including initiatives focused on promoting menstrual equity such as: product donations, making period product dispensers available to homeless women, and strategic collaborations with partners like Food Banks Canada. To learn more about the Foundation's initiatives, visit https://shoppersfoundation.ca/.

SOURCE Shoppers Drug Mart