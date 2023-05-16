Evolver Awarded Full Continuation of Information Technology Support Services (ITSS) Contract for U.S. Architect of the Capitol After Recompete Process

Contract renewal allows for continuity of service as Evolver continues to provide IT capabilities within a long-standing partnership

RESTON, Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading IT transformation and cybersecurity provider Evolver, LLC has been re-awarded a contract from the U.S. Architect of the Capitol (AOC) to provide information technology support services, a role fulfilled by the contractor for more than a decade.

Under the five-year contract renewal, Evolver will continue a 12-year-old partnership that has witnessed fast-paced transformation in IT, with increased focus on security and business continuity amid a rapidly changing modern workplace. Evolver's dedicated AOC team will continue to provide Service Desk Support, Cybersecurity Operations, Enterprise Architecture Solutions, Information Management Services, and Application Development in support of the AOC's mission.

The AOC is a Legislative Branch Agency with more than 2,000 employees. The institution is charged with the maintenance, operation, development, and preservation of 17.4 million square feet of buildings and more than 550 acres of land throughout Capitol Hill. Evolver's support of AOC staff involves the seamless integration of resources, ensuring the AOC's 230 year-old-mission is fulfilled with 21st-century technology.

"Working with the Architect of the Capitol has been a fundamental cornerstone of our IT transformation history," said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS, Evolver's parent company.

"As we've grown, we've built an incredibly focused, dedicated, and highly performing team who set the benchmark for our customer service standards. This contract renewal allows for a smooth transition into an even more transformational era of IT solutions."

