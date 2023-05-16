Modular housing start-up Kodasema and Presidio Advisors sign strategic partnership agreement to bring KODA houses to the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodasema, an architecture, design and engineering company known as the manufacturer of award-winning KODA by Kodasema® movable modular housing solutions, announced a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai-headquartered Presidio, a consultancy and investor, to explore business opportunities for bringing KODA houses to the Middle East, with a focus on the territories of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

"This partnership agreement with Presidio will help identify and secure strategic partnerships leading to the sale of KODA by Kodasema modular houses in hospitality, residential, commercial and other real-estate functions," said Birgit Linnamäe, CEO of Kodasema. "The demand for affordable, sustainable and high- quality housing solutions in Saudi Arabia and the UAE has been increasing rapidly in recent years, making it a promising market for us. Our innovative and advanced modular housing solutions offer a cost-effective and sustainable solution for the region's housing needs. With this partnership, we aim to establish a strong presence in the region and expand our reach across the Middle East."

"We are happy to partner with Kodasema and bring their award-winning modular housing solutions to the Middle East," said Jourdan Alexander-Younis, Director of Presidio. "We believe that this partnership has the potential to deliver significant value to our clients and contribute to the region's growth and development, also within the strategic framework Saudi Vision 2030. In addition to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, our partnership agreement includes the territories of Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Israel and Egypt, making sure Kodasema is well-positioned to become a leading provider of modular housing solutions in the Middle East."

KODA houses are fully factory-built and are transported to the destination in one piece, if desired then also furnished. This makes the production of houses and installation of whole communities or two-storey properties at the customer's location significantly more flexible, sustainable, cost-efficient and faster than traditional construction. Kodasema's product portfolio includes a total of 9 different house designs, all of which can be stacked on top of each other, combined and installed offshore on pontoons in the water to float. During the next 2 years, Kodasema expects a rapid increase in sales volume and orders, as well as an additional increase in licensing into new countries and markets.

Kodasema has distributors or license partners in more than ten countries. The main export markets are Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Nordic countries, Ireland and the US. In addition to the hospitality industry, Kodasemas's main customers are real estate developers, local governments and private individuals who want high-quality, well-designed, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly living spaces and accommodation solutions. Kodasema's furthest market is currently Australia, where the company operates via a local licensing partner.

About Kodasema

Kodasema, a design and architecture-led sustainable modular building solutions company originally from Estonia, creates innovative housing solutions branded as KODA by Kodasema since 2015 and has to date delivered to 15 countries in 3 continents. The founders of Kodasema are Hannes Tamjärv and Ülar Mark, the latter also being the Head Architect of KODA. Kodasema's focus in the coming years under the leadership of its CEO and partner Birgit Linnamäe, is primarily on large-scale real estate developments, licensing and exports. Kodasema is currently in post-seed and will soon be in a Series A round capital raise. Learn more about Kodasema's products at https://kodasema.com.

About Presidio

Presidio is a Venture Capital and Private Equity company with a focus on positively transforming the Built Environment. With the addition of Corporate Advisory roles, Presidio specializes in the CleanTech, PropTech and renewable energy sectors.

SOURCE Presidio Advisors